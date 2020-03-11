WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why His Team Is Well Equipped For Quick Turnarounds

Brandon Brown

Michigan got off to an extremely hot start this season, which included a Battle 4 Atlantis title after winning three games in three days over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga. 

Now, the Wolverines are gearing up for potentially four games in a row if they were to win the Big Ten tournament. Juwan Howard is confident that his guys will be as prepared as possible and ready for a run.

Brown's Breakdown

I personally think U-M will beat Rutgers tomorrow and then lose to Wisconsin. Howard and the Wolverines seem to have Rutgers' number and would move to 3-0 against the Scarlet Knights with another win. 

Wisconsin, however, seems to have Michigan's as evidenced by its 13-point win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just two weeks ago. Granted, Eli Brooks was out for that game, but Wisconsin is as hot as any team in the country. 

I actually think U-M's NCAA tournament run plays out in a similar fashion. A win in the first round and a loss in the second. We'll see soon enough as the Wolverines tip off against Rutgers at noon tomorrow.

How do you see Michigan performing in the Big Ten Tournament? What will it take for them to get hot and go on a run? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

20 For 20: Will Zach Charbonnet Progress Or Regress?

Zach Charbonnet burst onto the scene as a freshman but some developments make me curious about his role as a sophomore.

Brandon Brown

by

allaguess

University Of Michigan Cancels Spring Game, Other Events

Michigan football has cancelled its annual spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Devin Gil To Transfer, Looking At Linebacker Depth

Devin Gil has announced that he will finish his collegiate career elsewhere. What's it mean for Michigan's linebacker rotation?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/11/20

For the first time since it entered the Big Ten, I'm urging Michigan to follow in Nebraska's footsteps on something. Here's why.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Don Brown Talks The Secondary

Don Brown seems very high on his secondary players.

Brandon Brown

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Ten Tournament, Facing Nation's Best Bigs Night After Night

Jon Teske is getting ready for one last Big Ten Tournament.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Taking Leadership To Another Level During Tourney Time, More

Zavier Simpson is Michigan's unquestioned leader and he plans to take it up a notch during tournament time.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Michigan Podcast Previews Spring Football

This week's episode previews Michigan spring football, and confronts our first recorded case of Harbaugh Derangement Syndrome.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/10/20

Harbaugh Derangement Syndrome has officially kicked off for 2020. Thanks to a ridiculous argument from an Ohio State writer.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

20 For 20: Biggest Spring Football Development

Michigan fans should be keeping an eye out on several things during spring ball.

Brandon Brown

by

Michael44