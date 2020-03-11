Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why His Team Is Well Equipped For Quick Turnarounds

Michigan got off to an extremely hot start this season, which included a Battle 4 Atlantis title after winning three games in three days over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

Now, the Wolverines are gearing up for potentially four games in a row if they were to win the Big Ten tournament. Juwan Howard is confident that his guys will be as prepared as possible and ready for a run.

Brown's Breakdown

I personally think U-M will beat Rutgers tomorrow and then lose to Wisconsin. Howard and the Wolverines seem to have Rutgers' number and would move to 3-0 against the Scarlet Knights with another win.

Wisconsin, however, seems to have Michigan's as evidenced by its 13-point win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just two weeks ago. Granted, Eli Brooks was out for that game, but Wisconsin is as hot as any team in the country.

I actually think U-M's NCAA tournament run plays out in a similar fashion. A win in the first round and a loss in the second. We'll see soon enough as the Wolverines tip off against Rutgers at noon tomorrow.

How do you see Michigan performing in the Big Ten Tournament? What will it take for them to get hot and go on a run? Comment below!!!