Video: Juwan Howard Fields Questions Surrounding Zavier Simpson's Suspension

News of Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson being suspended broke a couple of hours before Juwan Howard was scheduled to meet with the media ahead of tomorrow's away game at Nebraska giving reporters plenty of time to come up with questions surrounding the surprising development. Howard didn't really provide much additional information but did expand a little bit on what's transpiring with his on-court leader.

Later on in the media session Howard did say that Simpson's situation will be revisited after the Nebraska game to see if any further measures need to be taken.

As a senior, captain and unquestioned leader, Simpson getting in trouble in a manner that would cause him to miss time considering the four-game losing streak, winless record on the road and absence of Isaiah Livers from the lineup is very surprising. Simpson's suspension could not come at a worse time but Howard seems confident that other guys will step up in search of U-M's first road win.

