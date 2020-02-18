WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard On What Makes Rutgers So Good At Home

Brandon Brown

Rutgers used to be the butt of jokes in the Big Ten but not anymore. The Scarlet Knights are 17-0 at home and lost to Michigan by just six point in Madison Square Garden less than a month ago.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard listed several reasons why Rutgers is having so much success at home and certainly seems to have a game plan for tomorrow's matchup at The RAC.

Brown's Breakdown

I actually think Howard, with help from Phil Martelli, Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley, is going to put together a great game plan against the Scarlet Knights tomorrow that will result in their first home loss of the season. 

I assume tomorrow is going to feel a little like deja vú to the Wolverines who just traveled to the New York City area on Feb. 1 to take on the Scarlet Knights. The travel time, surroundings and overall preparation for the game should feel pretty similar. Playing at The RAC is going to be tough, but I think Michigan is going to draw on this month's experience and find a way to give the Scarlet Knights a loss.

If Isaiah Livers is limited due to the ankle/lower leg injury that he sustained against Indiana on Sunday, I'll be singing a different tune. For now, I'm looking at Michigan as a team on the rise with more talent than Rutgers.

What do you think about this year's Rutgers team? What does Michigan need to do to hand Rutgers its first home loss of the season? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/18/20

Calling BS on all the "we want/need Sparty to be good" horse puckey. No we don't. Nor does the Big Ten "need" it.

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Video: Juwan Howard Grades Zavier Simpson's Game Against Indiana

Zavier Simpson played a very efficient game against the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Brandon Brown

by

BallisLife

Listen: Two Interesting True/False Questions Involving Michigan And Michigan State Football

We have to wait a long time for football but it's interesting to take a look ahead.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Michigan Peaking At The Right Time

Michigan had a rough January but they're playing as good as they have been all season as tournament time approaches.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...The John Beilein Situation

Reports are coming out that John Beilein might not make it through one season as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Basketball Chatter: John Beilein's Future At Michigan

With reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers and John Beilein will part ways, could he make a return to Ann Arbor?

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Baseball Is No. 1 In The Country

After a very impressive start to the season, Michigan baseball tops the latest polls.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Linebackers In 2020: Who Will Be McGrone's Supporting Cast?

Michigan appears to have a future star in redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone, but with two starting spots up for grabs, who will flank McGrone?

Kevin Minor

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Secondary In 2020: The Best Of The Harbaugh Era?

With four players back that started games in 2019, including five-star safety Dax Hill and four-star cornerback Ambry Thomas, the secondary could be the Big Ten's best.

Kevin Minor

by

SirMalachi

Analysis: Michigan Showcases Its Best Self In Win Over Indiana

Michigan continues to play some of its best basketball of the season, scorching Indiana in an 89-65 win Sunday at the Crisler Center.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi