Video: Juwan Howard On What Makes Rutgers So Good At Home

Rutgers used to be the butt of jokes in the Big Ten but not anymore. The Scarlet Knights are 17-0 at home and lost to Michigan by just six point in Madison Square Garden less than a month ago.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard listed several reasons why Rutgers is having so much success at home and certainly seems to have a game plan for tomorrow's matchup at The RAC.

Brown's Breakdown

I actually think Howard, with help from Phil Martelli, Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley, is going to put together a great game plan against the Scarlet Knights tomorrow that will result in their first home loss of the season.

I assume tomorrow is going to feel a little like deja vú to the Wolverines who just traveled to the New York City area on Feb. 1 to take on the Scarlet Knights. The travel time, surroundings and overall preparation for the game should feel pretty similar. Playing at The RAC is going to be tough, but I think Michigan is going to draw on this month's experience and find a way to give the Scarlet Knights a loss.

If Isaiah Livers is limited due to the ankle/lower leg injury that he sustained against Indiana on Sunday, I'll be singing a different tune. For now, I'm looking at Michigan as a team on the rise with more talent than Rutgers.

What do you think about this year's Rutgers team? What does Michigan need to do to hand Rutgers its first home loss of the season? Comment below!!!