Video: Juwan Howard Perplexed By Zavier Simpson's Flagrant Foul

Brandon Brown

With 33 seconds to play and Michigan down one, senior point guard Zavier Simpson drove to the left side of the lane for a contested layup and got fouled. He'd be going to the free throw line to shoot two.

Unfortunately, something else happened that may have changed the outcome of the game.

As Simpson was falling to the ground, he braced himself by grabbing onto Kyle Young's jersey, which ripped. The referees convened and slapped a flagrant one foul on Simpson, giving Ohio State two shots and the ball. 

Simpson first made both of his free throws, but then Young made both of his. The Bucks then got the ball, broke a trap, got fouled and knocked down two more free throws giving them a three-point lead. Juwan Howard drew up a beautiful play, got Eli Brooks an open look from three, but it didn't fall.

Ohio State wins, 61-58. 

After the game, Howard as asked about the call and still didn't seem to fathom what had happened.

What did you see? Have you ever seen a call like that before? Comment below!!!

Basketball

