Video: Juwan Howard Talks Defensive Breakdowns, Absence Of Eli Brooks

Brandon Brown

Over the course of the season, Juwan Howard has mentioned the importance of a guy like Eli Brooks especially on the defensive end of the floor. Brooks was out tonight with a broken nose and it really hurt Michigan on the defensive end of the floor. 

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice went 10-of-16 from the floor including 5-of-6 from distance and scored a huge 28 points against the Wolverines. Brooks likely would've been on Trice often, which was a very effective approach against Michigan State's Cassius Winston a couple of weeks ago.

Howard spoke about Brooks' absence and Michigan's overall lack of effort and execution on the defensive end of the floor after the tough 81-74 loss against the Badgers inside Crisler Center.

What was the biggest problem in Michigan's loss? How badly was Eli Brooks missed? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

