Video: Juwan Howard Talks First Game Against Michigan State, Cassius Winston, More

Brandon Brown

Michigan State handled Michigan in East Lansing in early-January to the tune of 87-69. Cassius Winston had a career day scoring 32 points and Xavier Tillman added 20 of his own. 

Winston has been playing well as of late but Tillman is struggling a bit as are the Spartans overall. Sparty is on a two-game skid and would definitely love to put an end to that against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Juwan Howard is worried about the Spartans with good reason and explained exactly why he's putting in overtime to get prepared for the big rivalry game.

How do you think Winston will do against Michigan in round two? What should Michigan do differently to contain him? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/07/20

This historical trend says Michigan is one of only 13 teams that can win the 2020 college football national title.

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson Situation

Juwan Howard had to answer a lot of questions after details emerged about senior point guard Zavier Simpson having a run in with the police after a fishy car accident situation.

Video: Isaiah Livers Goes In Depth On Injury, Rehab, Odds Of Playing Tomorrow

Junior forward Isaiah Livers is getting closer and closer to returning to the court.

Steve Racine Talks Big Ten Hockey Title, Becoming No. 1 Goalie

In this week's #GameOfMyLife interview we feature former Michigan starting netminder Steve Racine.

Ed Warinner Establishes Early Depth Chart For Offensive Line

Michigan has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Michigan Needs A Jon Teske Course Correction

At 4-7 in league play with nine games remaining, Michigan needs a lot of things, but it's critically important the Wolverines get the old Jon Teske back.

Here's What I'm Thinking...Mark Dantonio's Retirement

For the first time in more than a decade, someone other than Mark Dantonio is going to be coaching Michigan State football.

Video: Jon Teske On Isaiah Livers' Efforts To Return

Senior center Jon Teske was asked about Isaiah Livers' approach to getting back on the court.

Here's What I'm Thinking...Michigan's Best Position Group In 2020

Michigan has some solid returning pieces across the board.

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Through Ohio State Loss

Michigan came up three point short against Ohio State at home.

