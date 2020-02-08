Video: Juwan Howard Talks First Game Against Michigan State, Cassius Winston, More

Michigan State handled Michigan in East Lansing in early-January to the tune of 87-69. Cassius Winston had a career day scoring 32 points and Xavier Tillman added 20 of his own.

Winston has been playing well as of late but Tillman is struggling a bit as are the Spartans overall. Sparty is on a two-game skid and would definitely love to put an end to that against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Juwan Howard is worried about the Spartans with good reason and explained exactly why he's putting in overtime to get prepared for the big rivalry game.

How do you think Winston will do against Michigan in round two? What should Michigan do differently to contain him? Comment below!!!