Video: Juwan Howard Talks Indiana Matchup

Michigan is quietly riding a small two-game winning streak and feels like a team getting hot at the right time. With Isaiah Livers healthy and back in the lineup, U-M's offense and defense are more versatile and equipped to handle just about any rotation in the Big Ten.

Indiana just picked up a nice win over Iowa but had lost its previous four games. The Hoosiers are also just 1-5 away from Bloomington making Sunday's game in Ann Arbor just as mentally tough as it will be on the court. As usual, Juwan Howard is not taking the next opponent lightly and sees the Hoosiers as a very tough opponent, which is reflected by their 16-8 overall record.

What do you think of the Hoosiers? Is Howard's breakdown accurate? Comment below!!!