Video: Juwan Howard Talks Michigan Peaking At The Right Time

Brandon Brown

Michigan is riding a three-game winning streak right now and won those games by an average of 19.3 points. To say they are clicking since Isaiah Livers returned to the lineup would be an understatements. Juwan Howard was asked to compare the team now versus when the Wolverines got off to a 7-0 start and ran through the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Brown's Breakdown

I legitimately think Michigan is as good as any team in the country when they're hitting their outside shots at even a decent clip and with Isaiah Livers in the lineup. Look no further than Gonzaga's one loss. Unfortunately, Livers did tweak his right ankle/lower leg on Sunday against Indiana and is apparently day to day — again.

The Wolverines are rolling over its last three games but things will be even more validated Wednesday night in Piscataway if the Wolverines can hand Rutgers home loss No. 1. The Scarlet Knights are currently 17-0 at home, which is beyond impressive in this year's Big Ten. Granted, home teams have dominated this year, but there are a lot of very capable teams in the conference so knocking them all of at home is a very impressive feat.

If Livers plays and isn't hampered by the lower leg injury, I think Michigan goes into the RAC and gives Rutgers a taste of defeat at home for the first time. If they do, I think there's a good chance they win every game heading into the regular season finale in College Park against the Terps.

How do you see Wednesday night's game going? How will Michigan finish the rest of the season? Comment below!!!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan is 20-7 in February since 2017.

