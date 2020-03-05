Video: Juwan Howard Talks Nebraska, Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Ahead Of Senior Night

Juwan Howard has a bit of a tricky situation to deal with tonight. He's trying to make the evening as special as possible for his two seniors — Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson — while still maintaining focus against Nebraska. Luckily for Michigan, the Huskers have lost 14 straight and aren't playing for much at this point.

Still, Howard is not taking them lightly and discusses how he plans to handle that, as well as the special evening with his two veterans.

