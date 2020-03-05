WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Talks Nebraska, Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Ahead Of Senior Night

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard has a bit of a tricky situation to deal with tonight. He's trying to make the evening as special as possible for his two seniors — Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson — while still maintaining focus against Nebraska. Luckily for Michigan, the Huskers have lost 14 straight and aren't playing for much at this point.

Still, Howard is not taking them lightly and discusses how he plans to handle that, as well as the special evening with his two veterans.

What do you remember most about Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson during their time at Michigan? Comment below!!!

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/05/20

It's Senior Night for Zavier Simpson -- one of my top 5 all-time favorite Wolverines.

Steve Deace

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan is favored by a whopping 17.5 points over the Huskers in Ann Arbor.

Jake Sage

Video: Senior Will Lockwood Talks B10 Playoff Against Rival

Michigan senior captain Will Lockwood addresses this weekend's Big Ten playoff series against Michigan State.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Austin Davis' Return Creates A Complicated Scholarship Situation For 2021

With Juwan Howard announcing that Austin Davis will return for a fifth year, Michigan is committed to 14 scholarship players next season.

MichaelSpath

Bob Shoop Explains What He Brings To Michigan, Talks Safety Rotation

Bob Shoop brings a ton of experience to Michigan's coaching staff.

Brandon Brown

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: March 5th

According to the only rankings that matter -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET ratings.

Steve Deace

20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 over the Spartans. Will that move to 4-2 in 2020?

Brandon Brown

Senior Sendoff Video: Zavier Simpson Reflects On Career At U-M, Relationship With Jon Teske, Winning Culture, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Jon Teske, Austin Davis, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

Senior Sendoff Video: Jon Teske On U-M Experience, Development, Winning Culture, More

Senior center Jon Teske will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Zavier Simpson, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

