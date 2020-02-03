Video: Juwan Howard Talks Ohio State Ahead Of Tomorrow's Game

Michigan is 13-8 overall with a conference record of 4-6, and Ohio State is 14-7 overall with a matching Big Ten record. Both teams have been extremely hot and extremely cold this year, which really makes tomorrow tough to figure out.

Head coach Juwan Howard has been watching Ohio State on film and pointed out several things that the Buckeyes do well.

Brown's Breakdown

The Buckeyes have a few players that could cause problems but it's definitely a winnable game for Michigan, especially being in Ann Arbor. As a Michigan Man, Howard fully understands how important tomorrow's contest is and so does everyone in a maize and blue uniform.

I look for Ohio guys Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske to be especially motivated as they take the court against the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor for the last time.

I find myself wondering how that will materialize. Will it be a couple of big dunks by Teske like we saw against Rutgers? Will Simpson look for his shot more? Will both step up their game on defense in the form of blocks for Teske and steals for Simpson? All of those questions are worth pondering as U-M prepares to host Ohio State tomorrow evening.