Video: Juwan Howard Talks Rutgers, Playing At Madison Square Garden

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard knows that Rutgers is playing well and broke down the reasons why at yesterday's press conference. He cited their effort, athleticism and offensive rebounding as some of the main reasons why they've been winning at an impressive clip this season.

Howard also touched on playing at Madison Square Garden versus playing a home game at the Crisler Center. It's not always a good idea to give up a home contest, but playing at the mecca is an experience that Howard wouldn't pass up. 

All of that and more from Michigan's head man.

What do you think of Rutgers on the hardwood this year? What is your opinion on giving up a home game to play at Madison Square Garden? Comment below!!!

No. 1-1
MichaelSpath
MichaelSpath

Editor

I love NYC and Madison Square Garden but damn this should have been a home game for Rutgers.

