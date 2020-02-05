WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Talks Through Ohio State Loss

Brandon Brown

It was sloppy, ugly, inefficient, frustrating, confusing and, in the end, disappointing. Michigan's three-point home loss against Ohio State was hard to watch at times and even head coach Juwan Howard seemed to bummed out but what he saw on the floor.

We already outlined Howard's state of confusion surrounding the puzzling flagrant foul call on Zavier Simpson with 33 seconds left in the game, but it was the rest of the game that really left Howard wanting more. He cited several reasons as to why U-M came up short and didn't hide his emotions when explaining how he felt after the 61-58 home loss.

What were your biggest takeaways from the loss? Which comments by Howard stuck with you the most? Comment below!!!

