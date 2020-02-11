WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard's Philosophy On Shooting

Brandon Brown

Michigan has lost some close games this year, particularly at home, and shooting was a big reason why. On Saturday, however, Michigan shot the ball much better and it propelled them to a win over Michigan State.

The Wolverines shot 38 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range. Those numbers aren't exactly blistering, but it was good enough to beat MSU, 77-68. 

Even though U-M has had poor shooting performances on several occasions this year, the players are still confident and don't hesitate to let it fly because of Juwan Howard's message. The rookie head coach has explained his philosophy several times this season and laid it out again after the win over Michigan State.

What do you think of Howard's message? How have you seen it play out this season? Comment below!!!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

If they keep playing defense like this, it's going to put less pressure on the shooting

Basketball

