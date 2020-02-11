Video: Juwan Howard's Philosophy On Shooting

Michigan has lost some close games this year, particularly at home, and shooting was a big reason why. On Saturday, however, Michigan shot the ball much better and it propelled them to a win over Michigan State.

The Wolverines shot 38 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range. Those numbers aren't exactly blistering, but it was good enough to beat MSU, 77-68.

Even though U-M has had poor shooting performances on several occasions this year, the players are still confident and don't hesitate to let it fly because of Juwan Howard's message. The rookie head coach has explained his philosophy several times this season and laid it out again after the win over Michigan State.

