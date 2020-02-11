Video: Ranking Juwan Howard's Win Over Michigan State

WolverineDigest
It's only year one for Juwan Howard but he's already got some wins over some of the game's best coaches. He and his Wolverines have defeated Gonzaga and Mark Few, North Carolina and Roy Williams and, as of Saturday, Michigan State and Tom Izzo. You can throw in wins over Fran McCaffrey and Iowa and Matt Painter and Purdue as well, but the first three are notable in terms of who those coaches are and their track records. Few, Williams and Izzo are going to be brought up in discussions of the top 5-10 coaches in the sport, and Howard has already handed them Ls. 

Earlier today on Inside the Huddle, Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself debated whether or not Saturday's win over the Spartans was the biggest of Howard's young career. It's worth noting that Gonzaga is 25-1 with that one loss coming in the Bahamas against the Wolverines, but what about the feel and vibe of Saturday's victory over Sparty? Here's what we think...

Which win is Howard's best? How can he add to that this season? Comment below!!!

