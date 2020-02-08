Video: Tom Izzo Attempts To Make Sense Of Loss To Michigan

Michigan fans can't stand Tom Izzo. But I bet they'll watch a video of hime trying to explain why he and his Spartans lost to Michigan.

Izzo cited his unprepared freshmen, Zavier Simpson's three-point shooting, which did include a season-high four makes, and his team's turnovers. A whopping seven of them. That mark was the third lowest total of the year. They had four against Binghamton in a 53-point win and six against UCLA, a 13-point win.

However Izzo wants to slice it, Michigan fans should enjoy watching a rival coach talk about a loss in the press conference inside the Crisler Center.

What did you make of Izzo's remarks? How big is Michigan's win over Michigan State? Comment below!!!