Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Bond With Juwan Howard, Senior Night Festivities, Jon Teske, More

Brandon Brown

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has given his all to Michigan and, after Thursday night's senior night, it was clear that he realized that the end of his career is near.

Simpson was asked to reflect on his U-M career and pick a favorite moment, he talked about sharing so many wins and memories with Jon Teske, he explained how he's gotten so close with Juwan Howard in just one season and he also touched on why the night itself was so special. 

Basketball

Ray Jackson Brags About Fab Five Teammate Juwan Howard

Former Fab Fiver Ray Jackson surprised Juwan Howard at Thursday's game, and in this radio interview he talks all about it.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

This week's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan tailback Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Video: Jon Teske Talks Senior Night Experience, John Beilein's Presence, More

Emotions hit Jon Teske hard during the post-game festivities on senior night so it was cool to talk to him about it all afterwards.

Brandon Brown

Big Ten Tournament Seeding Scenarios

Michigan's spot isn't set in stone but there's not much movement that can take place. Still, here's how fans should want things to play out.

Brandon Brown

Video: Wolverines Break Down Playoff Win Over Rival Michigan State

Goalie Strauss Mann and forward Nick Pastujov talk about Michigan's 3-0 blanking of MSU in a Big Ten playoff first-round game.

Jonathan Knight

Michigan In Top Group For Speedy Wide Receiver Dekel Crowdus

Dekel Crowdus would be a great fit in Josh Gattis' system.

Matthew Lounsberry

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

Ct33

Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

John Beilein was in the house for senior night last night and Juwan Howard was beyond welcoming.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

One (Small) Step Forward For Michigan Basketball

Michigan hoops posted a 20-point win Thursday but forecasting U-M's postseason remains anyone's best guess.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Offensive Line

Ed Warinner has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace