Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Bond With Juwan Howard, Senior Night Festivities, Jon Teske, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has given his all to Michigan and, after Thursday night's senior night, it was clear that he realized that the end of his career is near.

Simpson was asked to reflect on his U-M career and pick a favorite moment, he talked about sharing so many wins and memories with Jon Teske, he explained how he's gotten so close with Juwan Howard in just one season and he also touched on why the night itself was so special.