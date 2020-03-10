WolverineDigest
Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Taking Leadership To Another Level During Tourney Time, More

Brandon Brown

Senior point guard and captain Zavier Simpson is Michigan's coach on the floor. Juwan Howard calls him his "Tom Brady" and wishes he never had to take him out of games. That kind of leadership is invaluable in March and actually gives Michigan a chance in any game despite its recent skid. 

Everyone has seen Simpson facilitate the offense and lead the team in assists and scoring on many occasions, but what we don't see is his leadership and ability to direct traffic in practice. We also have never really seen or heard it up close in games. Sure, you can decipher some things on TV or in person inside an arena, but it's not like being on the floor or in the huddle with him. Simpson knows that his role is crucial to U-M's success and plans to take his leadership tactics up another level starting Thursday agains Rutgers.

"You'll see," he said with a smile when asked about that. 

How confident are you in Simpson's ability to lead Michigan through tournament action? Can he bring everyone else along in a way that leads U-M to some improbable wins? Comment below!!!

