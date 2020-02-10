Video: Zavier Simpson's Comments After Win Over Michigan State

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson showed up in a big way against the Spartans on Saturday and led Michigan to a 77-68 win over one of its biggest rivals.

Simpson went 4-for-7 from three-point range and, along with Eli Brooks, held Cassius Winston to just 20 points. It seems weird saying "just" about a 20-point performance, but over the previous four games against the Wolverines, Winston was averaging 24.0 points and 8.8 assists and the Spartans won all four matchups.

Simpson spoke about keeping Winston in check, the win in general Isaiah Livers' return and, of course, the week of off-the-court news that he had to deal with.

