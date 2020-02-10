WolverineDigest
Video: Zavier Simpson's Comments After Win Over Michigan State

Brandon Brown

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson showed up in a big way against the Spartans on Saturday and led Michigan to a 77-68 win over one of its biggest rivals. 

Simpson went 4-for-7 from three-point range and, along with Eli Brooks, held Cassius Winston to just 20 points. It seems weird saying "just" about a 20-point performance, but over the previous four games against the Wolverines, Winston was averaging 24.0 points and 8.8 assists and the Spartans won all four matchups. 

Simpson spoke about keeping Winston in check, the win in general Isaiah Livers' return and, of course, the week of off-the-court news that he had to deal with.

What did you think of Simpson's performance? How good can the team be with him shooting the ball well and Isaiah Livers back in the rotation? Comment below!!!

Michigan Football's Top 20 Under 20

How bright is Joe Milton's future? Dax Hill's? Chris Hinton's? The three rank among the best young prospects on the Michigan roster heading into 2020.

Video: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep Of Wisconsin

Michigan completed its third sweep of the season and second in four weeks after besting Wisconsin 8-4 and 5-3 at Yost Ice Arena.

Jonathan Knight

Photo Gallery: Michigan Beats Michigan State, 77-68

Here's how Michigan's nine-point win over Michigan State looked in photo form.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Comparison: Ambry Thomas Is Mastering His Craft

In our look at current players and a former Wolverine whose size, style and production they compare to, we draw a parallel from Ambry Thomas to Leon Hall.

Kevin Minor

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Football Non-Conference Schedules: Historical Perspective

Is Michigan's just-announced 2022 non-conference football schedule historically soft as it's being panned by some, and even if it is so what?

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/10/20

Here's a potential outcome comparing Michigan and Michigan State you would've never guessed before the college basketball season began.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Outlines Why Isaiah Livers' Return Is Such A Big Deal

Isaiah Livers didn't have a career high against Michigan State or anything but his presence on the court propelled Michigan to victory.

Brandon Brown

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Returning To Lineup, Franz Wagner's Emotions, More

Isaiah Livers was all smiles after a 77-68 win over Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Video: Tom Izzo Attempts To Make Sense Of Loss To Michigan

Tom Izzo and his Spartans fell to Michigan, 77-68. In pretty typical fashion, Izzo came up with a lot of excuses as to why it happened.

Brandon Brown

