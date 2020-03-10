WolverineDigest
What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Defensive Backs

Brandon Brown

Bringing back guys like seniors Ambry Thomas and Brad Hawkins definitely makes for a strong duo of leadership and experience. Throw in superstar sophomore Daxton Hill, who was a five-star talent coming out of high school, and a guy like Vincent Gray who played a lot of football last year, and you have the makings of a very strong starting unit. Behind those guys, redshirt sophomore Gemon Green, redshirt freshmen DJ Turner and Jalen Perry and true freshman Andre Seldon are waiting in the wings to add to the depth.

What we know...

Ambry Thomas is going to be invaluable in the defensive backfield. He's been billed as a fiery, fierce competitor all the way back to his days at Detroit Martin Luther King. His high school coaches would say that he's cut from a different cloth in terms of his work ethic, drive and passion for being great. He's the kind of guy you need as a senior leader in a position group. 

On the field, he's a great player. He's one of the fastest guys on the team and has a lot of length and range. He's shown an ability to make plays all over the field, even on offense and in the return game, so he's got some of that "it" factor as well. The fact that he's a returning starter and has been on the field a lot is also valuable. He's the kind of guy that will lead vocally and by example and 

What we're wondering...

I'm curious about who plays the nickel position as Daxton Hill moves from there to a full-time starting role at safety. I'm really intrigued by Andre Seldon despite being small and just a freshman. Pound for pound he's as tough as they come and he literally backs down from no one. He's generously listed at 5-8, 154 pounds, but he's very fast, extremely sticky in coverage and as physical as any cornerback I've covered. He's perfect as a nickel corner because he is on the small side and has excellent feet, hips and quickness. He gets to top speed instantly and can change direction with anyone.

Beyond him there are older guys like DJ Turner, Jalen Perry, Gemon Green and Vincent Gray who will all be in the mix for the cornerback position opposite Thomas, giving whoever doesn't win that job a shot at becoming the nickel. Having a reliable nickel corner is extremely important in today's college football so I'm really curious to see who steps up there and just how good that person ends up in that role.

A prediction...

Daxton Hill is going to blow up. I think he's going to make a lot of impact plays and make his presence felt on a game-by-game basis. He didn't play a ton as a true freshman, but he had an interception in his first start and recovered two fumbles throughout the course of the year. He recorded 36 tackles in limited action and really started to round into form down the stretch. Brad Hawkins missed some time in the latter parts of the season and Hill stepped in admirably. He played every defensive snap against Ohio State and Alabama, indicating that he's ready to be the guy back there this fall.

I think he's going to have a monstrous year in year two. I know safeties sometimes don't make a big impact, but I think he's going to. He's never going to come off the field, which will make his ballhawking ability more obvious, and should result in a lot more splash plays. He simply has a knack to go along with elite speed and quickness. I think he's going to make a big impact on U-M's defense in 2020.

What do you like about the defensive backs? What worries you about the group? Comment below!!!

