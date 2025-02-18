Where Michigan basketball is seeded in ESPN's latest bracketology
It was a successful week for Michigan men's basketball on the court. The Wolverines took care of Purdue this past Tuesday after getting demolished on the road against the Boilermakers back in January. Then, the Wolverines turned around and beat Ohio State in Columbus by three.
The 2-0 week resulted in the Wolverines moving up eight spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll to No. 12 in the nation.
Michigan is now on a six-game winning streak and the Wolverines are getting it done in crunch time. The past six wins have been by a combined 19 points and the Michigan is showing some resolve late in the game. With how well the maize and blue are playing, ESPN updated its bracketology and Michigan is a No. 4 seed and it would be up against High Point in the Round of 64.
Joe Lunardi has the Wolverines playing in the Midwest Region (Indianapolis) and Michigan would be in the same region as No. 1 seed Alabama. Assuming the Wolverines beat High Point, Michigan would get either Missouri or Yale in the Round of 32.
Michigan has one game this week and that comes Friday night when the Wolverines host arch-rival Michigan State.
