Michigan Basketball: Will Tschetter throws down nasty slam dunk in Wolverines' season-opener
The Dusty May era of Michigan men's basketball got off to a high-octane and high-flying pace on Monday night as the Wolverines defeated Cleveland State, 101-53, in their season-opener.
Although this was just the first game under a new regime, Michigan has seemingly already embraced May's fast, up-and-down the floor style of play, as the Wolverines cruised to 28 fast break points and shot 68% from the floor against the Vikings.
The most memorable fast-break bucket came late in the second half, when senior forward Will Tschetter received a pass off a forced turnover, flew down the floor and delivered a thunderous, posterizing slam dunk over Cleveland State's Je'Shawn Stevenson. Take a look at the play below...
While that was the highlight play for Tschetter, is was far from the only contribution the senior made in an impressive debut for the Maize and Blue. Tschetter scored 15 points on an uber-efficient 7-of-9 shooting, adding a pair of assists.
With the way May wants to get his team out and running, Michigan fans can expect to see more highlight plays like this one throughout the 2024-25 season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI