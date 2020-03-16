Zavier Simpson With A Final Message For Michigan Fans

As a senior, and three-year player, Zavier Simpson became a fan favorite in short order. The 6-footer had the heart of a lion and that endeared himself to the Maize Rage and everyone who cheers for the Maize and Blue.

Brown's Breakdown

How can you not love Zavier Simpson? Sure, he never was an elite scorer at Michigan, but he's absolutely everything you want in a point guard. He's a leader, he's fiery and competitive, he's a tireless worker and, above all, he's a winner. Not only is he a winner by the numbers (he's the winningest Wolverine of all time along with Jon Teske with 108 wins), he's a winner by his actions. He's scrappy, feisty and leaves it all on the line on both ends of the floor. He'll lock down the other team's point guard and put his body in danger on offense. He's the kind of guy you can build a team around.

Because of that, it really stinks to see his career end the way it did. Michigan likely wasn't going to make a huge run during the postseason, but with a guy like Simpson you just never know. And now we literally never will. The COVID-19 pandemic cut Simpson's, and countless others, career short and reduced his farewell to a measly Instagram post. That's not a knock on Simpson's message, which was heartfelt and appropriate, it's just a bummer. Period.

Simpson thanked the fans, the coaches, his teammates and everyone involved with his development on and off the court at Michigan. He mentioned the ups as well as the downs and even called out the haters, which he certainly had at times.

"What a crazy ending," Simpson posted. Indeed, X.

