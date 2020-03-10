Spring football is always a time of excitement and uncertainty. Michigan fans are going to be tuned in to see who's doing what and try to figure out what the product will look like in the fall. Here are five storylines that should be dominating the headlines throughout spring ball and into fall camp. These don't have to be set in stone at the end of the spring, but some of the developments should be settling into place.

Starting Quarterback

This is obviously everyone's biggest question after two years of Shea Patterson. Is it going to be Joe Milton or Dylan McCaffrey? I'd put my money on McCaffrey right now based on what we've heard about him as a worker and leader of the scout team, but man I'm intrigued by Milton.

I watched Milton in high school and routinely witnessed him effortlessly chuck the ball 60-plus yards down the field before each home game this past season. He's big, strong armed, athletic and confident. Those qualities can make a quarterback great, but they can also get one in trouble, which we've seen from Milton in limited action.

There's also some intrigue with McCaffrey. We've heard that he's actually one of the fastest players on offense. Rumors of sub-4.5 hand-timed 40-yard dashes have been floated and, to be honest, it might not be much of a stretch. If you look back at some of McCaffrey's long runs from last year, he pulls away from linebackers and defensive backs once he reaches a full gallop.

I personally think the offense takes a step forward with either quarterback at the helm because of the upside. Both players offer something that Patterson did not and in Josh Gattis' system, that could result in a more explosive, dynamic offense.

Offensive Line Starters

Whoever the quarterback is might not matter if the big boys up front can't protect him. Michigan losing four starters along the offensive line certainly makes Ed Warinner's job tough this spring but he's one of a few guys you'd like to have in charge of finding a new unit.

I gave my prediction for who the starters will be last week, and I'm sticking to that until I hear otherwise once spring ball gets rolling or — knock on wood — an injury causes me to change my mind.

LT - Ryan Hayes • 6-7, 299

LG - Karsen Barnhart • 6-4, 301

C - Zach Carpenter • 6-5, 320

RG - Andrew Stueber • 6-7, 334

RT - Jalen Mayfield • 6-5, 319

Michigan's offensive line has the potential to be more athletic than it was last year with the above lineup and lots of room to grow with several underclassmen slated in that particular group. Warinner loves Karsen Barnhart and is also very high on the length and athleticism at the tackles spots with Ryan Hayes and Jalen Mayfield. Throw in the bulk that you have with Zach Carpenter at center and potentially Andrew Stueber at right guard and you have a nice mix of length, strength and athleticism.

Christopher Hinton and Mazi Smith

Michigan is extremely thin at defensive tackle so it needs sophomores Christopher Hinton and Mazi Smith to step up in a big way. Are they ready for it? Hinton certainly seems to be after the way he finished last year, but we haven't seen anything from Smith yet.

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua spoke about Hinton and Smith and seems hopeful, but not convinced.

"I need them to make up ground to get to the level of Carlo Kemp," Nua said. "That’s why this spring is going to be huge for them, so that way the gap isn’t too big once we get to fall camp. It’s going to be a very huge spring for those young guys to close the gap."

I think Hinton is going to have a big sophomore campaign. He tallied 10 tackles as a rookie and I see him tripling that in 2020. Add in a few sacks, some TFLs and maybe some plays on the ball, and he'll be trending in the right direction and performing like a five-star talent should.

Smith, on the other hand, I'm not so sure. We have heard that he still has a lot to figure out in terms of going all out on every play. He's also still learning how to get better on his own and in a way that will show up on the field. He needs to at least be a body in 2020 but we shall see.

Reintroduction of Chris Evans

I've also talked about Evans quite a bit in recent weeks and am pretty excited to see how he's utilized in Josh Gattis' offense. Here's a quick excerpt from a recent article discussing Evans' potential usage.

I think Evans could carry it around 80 times and pile up 30 catches. He's certainly able, it's going to be about how he's deployed. If he touches it that many times, I think he'll sniff double-digit touchdowns and be in that discussion to lead all backs in scores.

Hopefully we'll hear a lot about him this spring. It's his final year, he has a very diverse skill set and should be a perfect fit, either out of the backfield or in the slot, in Gattis' offense. We started to see more speed in space down the stretch last year and Evans fits into that plan perfectly. I can't wait to hear about how he's doing once spring ball gets rolling.

Year Two of Josh Gattis' Offense

Finally, that brings us to Josh Gattis' second year at Michigan. It was a bit of a struggle out of the gate in year one, but down the stretch the offense was quite productive and saw some of the best passing performances in recent memory by a Michigan quarterback. Patterson threw for three hundred yards for the first time in his U-M career against Michigan State and then did it during both of the next two games as well.

I actually think the starting quarterback could touch 4,000 yards passing in 2020. Gattis seemed to figure it out during the last quarter of the season and will want to pick up where he left off. I also think the receiving corps will be better despite losing Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black. The running game should be as good or better with a sophomore Zach Charbonnet, a redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins and the injection of Evans. If Warinner can put a respectable offensive line together, lookout. Gattis will get things rolling early and could be on some postseason assistant coach award lists.