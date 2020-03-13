20 For 20: How Much Of An Impact Will No Spring Practice Have On Michigan Football?

Who is going to be the starting quarterback? How is Ed Warinner going to replace four starters along the offensive line? How is Chris Evans going to be used? Will Christopher Hinton and Mazi Smith step up and become major contributors along the defensive line? How will the offense look in year two under Josh Gattis? What will the new assistants bring to the table?

These were just a handful of questions we were hoping to get some answers to during spring football, but now it looks like that won't happen. Yesterday, we learned that the spring game, scheduled for April 18, had been cancelled but that spring practices would remain unaffected. Earlier today, a source close to the program let Wolverine Digest know that the original schedule had been amended.

"Harbaugh started spring practice today," our source said. "It was supposed to start next Wednesday but he wants to get in as many practices as possible before it’s cancelled. They are practicing the next four days."

Literally seven minutes later, another update from our source.

"Things are rapidly changing," our source said. "They may now cancel it, actually. Harbaugh is on a meeting right now to see if they can practice."

Then, a little over an hour later...

"Practice is cancelled 'for now'," our source passed on.

I personally think this is a pretty big deal. Several questions about Michigan's football team need to be addressed with reps and time together. Now, that's not going to take place.

A new quarterback needs to throw to his receivers and work on timing with his running backs. He also needs to get a feel for his linemen and start developing a command of a relatively new offense.

We already know that Michigan is going to have four new starters along the offensive line, but we don't know who they're going to be yet. These 15 spring practices would've been huge for starting to put together a depth chart. Warinner may have an idea in his head, but without seeing it over the course of the spring, it puts him behind the eight ball this fall.

Both a new quarterback and a new offensive line need time to jel in an offense and a second-year offensive coordinator like Josh Gattis needs time to jel with those two very important units. What works, what doesn't? What is the new quarterback comfortable doing and what plays work best with his skill set? How are the young receivers and a new weapon in Chris Evans fitting into what Gattis is trying to do? Those are all questions that Gattis hoped to address this spring and now can't.

It sure sounds like most or all schools are going to be limited in the same way, so programs across the country are trying to cope. Not all schools are answering as many questions as Michigan is and some are answering more. Still, I see U-M's issues as pretty big ones when it comes to the performance of the 2020 version of the Wolverines, and now none of them will be addressed until August. I guess it's possible that practice could take place in May, but I wouldn't bet on that. At this point, an August start isn't even a sure thing.

How big of a deal is it to you that Michigan won't practice this spring? Which development will take the hardest hit?