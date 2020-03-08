20 For 20: Which Wolverine Will Finish His Career With The Biggest Bang?

Every college football team has some sort of balance between young, up-and-comers and grizzled veterans. Michigan definitely has a few of the latter at some key positions and a few really have a chance to shine next year. This isn't every Wolverine who will finish his career in 2020, but these are the guys I see having the largest impact on the field.

Nico Collins

My personal pick for breakout veteran, Collins is poised to lead a talented receiver group with a new quarterback at the helm. I think Collins is going to exceed 60 catches on the year and is really going to flirt with the 1,000-yard mark as well. Him returning for his senior season was huge for Michigan and should serve Collins well too if he can produce. The 2021 wide receiver draft class isn't nearly as strong as it was in 2020 so returning was the right move for Collins.

In 2019, Collins finished with 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven scores. I think he gets close to doubling his catch total, adds about 300-400 yards to last year's mark and gets very close to double-digit scores.

Nick Eubanks

In 2018, three Michigan tight ends (Zach Gentry, Sean McKeon and Nick Eubanks, caught 54 passes. Last season, the position accounted for just 41 catches despite having four contributors at the position. Granted, Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All only had three catches between the two of them, both are very athletic and able at the position. Tight end has been marginalized just a bit in Josh Gattis' system but I expect Eubanks to have a solid final season. Last year, the 6-5, 256-pounder caught 25 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Sean McKeon, who is done at Michigan, added 13 catches for 235 yards and two scores in limited action. I think just about all of that production spills over to Eubanks with underclassmen Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All getting in where they fit in.

Brad Hawkins

Hawkins finished sixth on the team last year with 53 total tackles but only made a play on one pass all season. Hawkins was robbed of a pick against Notre Dame, and finished the year without a takeaway. I'm sure that he'd like to be involved in more turnovers during his final year at U-M, but it's really hard to predict what a safety is going to do game in and game out. I like Hawkins' game a lot and think he and Daxton Hill can be pretty dynamic roaming the deep part of the field for the Wolverines.

Carlo Kemp

For someone who's considered an average athlete and undersized for a defensive tackle, Kemp was pretty damn productive in 2019. The 6-3, 286-pounder finished the year with 40 tackles including 4.5 for loss and two sacks. Kemp was praised by defensive coordinator Don Brown throughout the season last year for his heart and willingness up front, and first-year defensive line coach Shaun Nua recently echoed those sentiments with Jon Jansen during the In The Trenches podcast.

"I'm very, very excited to have Carlo back," Nua said. "He’s the head of our snake, and he’s the guy that our guys like to listen to. We ask him to do something that is very, very unheroic in the eyes of the public and the stat sheet. Our guys in our room know who’s taking the double teams, who’s taking the brunt and the tip point of the arrow. Carlo understands that. He’s not one of those guys that needs the attention and that’s huge."

If Kemp can reproduce his production from 2019 and get a lot more help from youngsters like Christopher Hinton and Mazi Smith, he'll look even better than he did last year.

Kwity Paye

Paye led the Wolverines with 12.5 tackles for loss despite missing two games due to injury. He also tallied 6.5 sacks and 50 total tackles. If Collins is my first pick as breakout veteran, Paye is hot on his heels. The 6-4, 277-pounder is not going to come off the field very much and has been billed as the smartest defensive lineman on the team in terms of dissecting zone read plays, staying in position and executing tackles. Paye is simply solid across the board. He's got enough size, speed, athleticism, strength and intelligence to make every kind of play on the field, which should allow him to have his best season as a Wolverine.

Ambry Thomas

It looked like Thomas might miss significant action as a junior and instead, he started from day one and never looked back. He led all cornerbacks with 38 tackles including three for loss. He also picked off three passes, broke up three others and recovered two fumbles. If he can eclipse 40 tackles and pick off four or more passes, that would have to be viewed as a pretty big bang for a final season. It's hard to predict what defensive backs will do but Thomas has a knack for being around the ball and making plays.

