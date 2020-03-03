20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

The short answer is yes.

Michigan has won 2-of-3 against the Spartans and has outscored MSU 65-17 over the last two meetings. As a whole, the programs appear to be heading in opposite directions with Jim Harbaugh entering year six and Michigan State embarking on the Mel Tucker era. I do think the bleeding was stopped with Mark Dantonio announcing his retirement, but it's going to be a steep uphill climb for Sparty.

Throw in the fact that Michigan State is going to be breaking in a brand new head coach and coaching staff, which comes with brand new schemes, a new quarterback and at least 14 new starters and I don't think it'll matter one bit that the 2020 matchup is in East Lansing. The Spartans simply aren't that talented and don't have an obvious starter at QB.

In fact, I think Michigan State could struggle to get to five wins next year. A home game against Northwestern, a home game against Toledo and a home game against Rutgers are the only should-be wins on the slate. Can you definitively say that Michigan State will beat Indiana in Bloomington or Maryland in College Park? Given all the changes, I don't think you can.

We're 221 days away from Michigan State hosting the Wolverines in East Lansing, but I feel confident saying that U-M will get a win and move Jim Harbaugh's record to 4-2. I'm curious to see how Mel Tucker does at Michigan State, but I just don't think he's got much to work with in year one.

Do you think Michigan wins against Michigan State in 2020? How do you see that game playing out in East Lansing? Comment below!!!