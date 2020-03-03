WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Basketball

20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

Brandon Brown

The short answer is yes.

Michigan has won 2-of-3 against the Spartans and has outscored MSU 65-17 over the last two meetings. As a whole, the programs appear to be heading in opposite directions with Jim Harbaugh entering year six and Michigan State embarking on the Mel Tucker era. I do think the bleeding was stopped with Mark Dantonio announcing his retirement, but it's going to be a steep uphill climb for Sparty. 

Throw in the fact that Michigan State is going to be breaking in a brand new head coach and coaching staff, which comes with brand new schemes, a new quarterback and at least 14 new starters and I don't think it'll matter one bit that the 2020 matchup is in East Lansing. The Spartans simply aren't that talented and don't have an obvious starter at QB. 

In fact, I think Michigan State could struggle to get to five wins next year. A home game against Northwestern, a home game against Toledo and a home game against Rutgers are the only should-be wins on the slate. Can you definitively say that Michigan State will beat Indiana in Bloomington or Maryland in College Park? Given all the changes, I don't think you can.

We're 221 days away from Michigan State hosting the Wolverines in East Lansing, but I feel confident saying that U-M will get a win and move Jim Harbaugh's record to 4-2. I'm curious to see how Mel Tucker does at Michigan State, but I just don't think he's got much to work with in year one. 

Do you think Michigan wins against Michigan State in 2020? How do you see that game playing out in East Lansing? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deace's One & Only Perennial Bracketology: 2020 Edition

Two weeks until Selection Sunday, here's Deace's projection of who will and won't make the 2020 NCAA basketball tournament.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/03/20

This basketball season is trending eerily similar to 2017.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Rocco Spindler Includes Michigan In Top Ten

Michigan has made the cut for one of its top offensive line targets in the 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/02/20

As the losses to Ohio State in anything that matters to we fans continue to mount, what is your coping mechanism of choice?

Steve Deace

by

tjogoblue

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Tight Ends

Michigan is in pretty good shape at tight end heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

20 For 20: Can Michigan Win A Top-Ten Road Game This Fall?

We kick off a new question series focusing on Michigan's 2020 football season with a question about winning big games on the road.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Will Heininger Talks Excitement Of Spring Football, Developing Season To Season

It's always cool to hear stories from former players about different aspects of Michigan football. Earlier today on Inside the Huddle, it was Will Heininger on spring football.

Brandon Brown

The Game Is Already Cancelled At My House

39 Saturdays from now, the artist formerly known as the greatest rivalry in college football will renew. But it will do so without me.

Steve Deace

by

42buck

Video: Will Heininger Talks Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry, Participating In Last Win Over Buckeyes

Former Wolverine Will Heininger stops by Inside The Huddle to talk Ohio State and being a part of the last team to beat the Buckeyes.

Brandon Brown

Takeaways From Michigan's Tough Road Loss In Columbus

Michigan went into Columbus looking for revenge against the Buckeyes but came up short.

Brandon Brown

by

Ryguy3