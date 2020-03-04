20 For 20: Will Michigan's Offense Finish In The Top 25?

In terms of yardage, Michigan's offense came in at No. 68 in the country last year after averaging 401.5 yards per game. On the scoreboard, U-M was No. 44 in the nation after scoring 31.7 points per contest. If the Wolverines want to take another step forward, and compete with the big boys, both of those marks will need to improve into the top 25.

It sounds like a tall task but it's certainly not impossible. There were 15 programs that were in the top 25 in both total offense and scoring offense last year. LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, UCF, Oklahoma, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana-Lafayette, Washington State, Navy, Florida Atlantic, Ball State, Hawaii and Troy were all able to achieve those marks. Within that group you obviously see the who's who of college football and some really exciting offenses from the Group of 5 schools. There's no reason Michigan can't work its way into that group in Josh Gattis' second year.

If you read the question, "Can Michigan's offense be a top-25 unit next year?" and you're first instinct is to laugh and say, "Yeah right," you'll then understand why Michigan is playing on tier two or tier three right now. Michigan's offense needs to be in that ballpark or its never going to compete with the Ohio States or Alabamas of the world — two teams that absolutely drilled the Wolverines last year.

I would love nothing more than to see U-M's offense come alive in year two under Gattis, but I'm skeptical. I don't doubt Gattis' ability to call play — I think he came into his own down the stretch last year — but it's really hard to replace four offensive linemen and a quarterback in just the second year of an offensive scheme.

I am optimistic that the offense's ceiling could be higher with either Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton running the show, but I also think the floor could be lower. I feel really good about U-M's wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, but none of those position groups can get going if the offensive line isn't a cohesive and consistent unit.

Because of that, I think offensive line coach Ed Warinner has the most important job of any coach on the staff this spring and once the fall rolls around. By all accounts, Warinner likes what he has to work with, but you just never know what you're going to get until the games start.

After typing all of that and thinking about all possible outcomes, I don't think U-M's offense will be in the top 25 in both categories. I think moving up 19 spots to crack the top 25 in scoring offense is possible and maybe even likely, but moving from 68 into the top 25 in total offense is a big jump. Based on last year's marks, the Wolverines would need to average about 34 points per game and 446 yards per contest to be in the ballpark.

I have faith in Gattis in year two, but those are pretty big leaps considering what U-M has to figure out heading into week one against Washington.

Where do you think Michigan's offense will rank? What are the most important keys for the offense to improve? Comment below!!!