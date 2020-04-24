WolverineDigest
2020 NFL Draft: Day Two Primer

Brandon Brown

Only one Wolverine came off the board during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft — the New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick.

Today, rounds two and three will take place starting at 7 pm and a few other Wolverines could hear their names called.

Likely

Josh Uche — Round 2

William Hill Sportsbook has Uche's draft position prop set at 47.5, which would indicate that he'll be drafted somewhere in the middle of the second round tonight. 

There are a couple of teams around pick No. 47 that could use a player like Uche. Sports Illustrated's Corey Parson recently discussed a couple of teams who could be eyeing Uche later tonight.

"The Denver Broncos have the 46th pick of the draft and they could use an injection of new talent and depth on defense," Parson said. "SI Broncos reporter Erick Trickel thinks Uche can be a good fit in Denver.

'Vic Fangio likes to have players like this. Uche is the type of player the Broncos are trying to convert Justin Hollins into. However, Uche is a better prospect than Hollins, and his transition to the role in the NFL will be easier and faster.'

"Another franchise that could use the services of a player like Uche is the Atlanta Falcons. A high-upside pass rusher like Uche would look nice in the Falcons' new uniform. SI Falcons reporter Christian Crittenden thinks Uche can fill two roles in Atlanta.

'Although they signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, they still need to add to their pass rush. They also need a linebacker and Uche could fill both roles.'

Uche is a very intriguing prospect. He can really get after the passer, but showed at times that he can do everything an every-down linebacker needs to do as well. He's covered receivers in space and has done a good job in run support when necessary.

Possible

Ben Bredeson — Round 3

Our own Steve Deace gave his input on Ben Bredeson's potential landing spot last week. 

"He projects as your sturdy mid-round guard. The kind of player you choose in the fourth round and ends up playing a decade in the NFL. If he makes it past the third round, Bredeson could be a hot commodity at the start of day three." 

Based on other mocks, Deace's projection seems pretty reasonable. Noah Strackbein of AllSteelers.com sees the Steelers drafting Bredeson in the fourth round with the 124th overall pick.

Wherever Bredeson ends up, he'll like be solid for them for several years. He just has that skill set and make up. It seems more likely that he'll be picked tomorrow in the fourth round, but tonight is possible.

Donovan Peoples-Jones — Round 3

Just about every publication has Peoples-Jones going somewhere in the fourth round, but you never know if a team fell in love with his athleticism and explosiveness. He's been projected to be taken in the middle rounds, which would take place tomorrow, but it wouldn't be a shock if a team was enticed by his athleticism and picked tonight. He's got a ton of ability but it never resulted in much production at Michigan — the former No. 1 receiver in the country never had a 100-yard game at U-M.

The 6-2, 212-pounder ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and recorded a 44.5-inche vertical jump. His overall performance at the combine earned him an NFL.com prospect grade of 5.94, which equates to a backup receiver or special teamer.

