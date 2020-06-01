2022 Athlete Eager To Visit Michigan After Offer

Last week, Michigan offered 2022 Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast athlete Ken Talley, and he looks to be one of the top edge prospects in the ‘22 cycle.

Spending time last year both on the defensive line and at linebacker, Talley had an opportunity to impact the game in multiple ways and did so en route to a nine-sack campaign. Since that time, Talley has worked throughout the offseason on the field and in the gym in order to reach a double-digit sack total in 2020.

“I’m learning a lot of technique,” TalIey told Wolverine Digest. “I’m focusing on certain moves, especially on the power side of things. I want to move people by swiping my hands to elevate my game.”

Though Talley is listed as a near-top 100 player in his class on 247Sports.com as a weak-side defensive end, the east coast project prices himself on his ability to move around the formation on defense.

“I’m very versatile,” Talley said. “You don’t want to take me out of any packages because I can play defensive tackle, I can play lineman, I can go out there and cover slot. I’m so versatile that I can stay in the game. I’m so explosive that I cause mayhem on the field.”

At the moment, most college programs are recruiting Talley, who measures at 6-2 and 220 pounds, as a linebacker, but he is open to playing anywhere in the front seven.

“Recruiting has been going well for me,” Talley said. “Schools have been a lot more in touch with me because we aren’t in school right now, so I like that.”

From a recruiting standpoint, Talley has had time to sit down and consider which schools he would most like to visit once the dead period expires, and Michigan is high on his list.

“I’m supposed to go to Texas A & M,” Talley said. “I want to go to Michigan. I’ve got to get to Maryland. I like Maryland, and Penn State. I’ve got to show Penn State some love.”

Talley, who is an in-state prospect for the Nittany Lions, has already visited Penn State five times, so he is more than familiar with the program. Talley mentioned how he enjoys the environment there and the “We Are” mentality that the program represents.

But Michigan recently entered his recruitment recently as well, and the Wolverines offer made an impact on the rising 2022 recruit.

“I was excited,” Talley said.” I know a couple Michigan commits. As soon as I posted it on Instagram, they all commented, like Jordan Morant, my man Dan Villari. They commented like, ‘you already know what to do.’ I loved it.”

According to Talley, his strongest memory of Michigan is the team’s performance last year against Penn State in the white our game. While that contest was not favorable for U-M, the team has time to replace that memory with other events, particularly on his eventual visit to Ann Arbor.

As far as what Talley is looking for in a college program, the four-star prospect derailed what areas will have the largest influence when its time for him to make his collegiate decision, which is still well down the road.

“They just have to show me mad love,” Talley said. “All the coaches that have called me to make sure I was cool and everything, that makes them high on my board because I can play football anywhere. I can play in any scheme. It’s all about the love.”

Recently, Talley has landed offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A & M and Arizona State, so his profile on the recruiting trail is quickly rising. Michigan was offer No. 23 for the soon-to-be junior athlete.

Where would you play Talley at on defense in the future? Does he have the speed and athleticism to play in space as a Viper? Let us know!