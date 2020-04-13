2022 Four-Star Lineman Billy Schrauth Looking To Visit Michigan Again After Picking Up Offer

While Michigan has steadily added commitments to its 2021 class over the past couple weeks, the U-M staff is laying the foundation for a strong 2022 class as well, and Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs four-star lineman Billy Schrauth may be a part of that group.

Over the weekend, Michigan extended an offer to the 6-5, 265-pound prospect, and he looks to be one of the premiere lineman in the Midwest for the ’22 cycle. Since January, Schrauth has landed offers from Western Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Central Michigan, Penn State and now Michigan in that order.

“I was really excited,” Schrauth said. “I’ll definitely be back in Ann Arbor for a visit.”

After taking a trip to Michigan last fall for the Ohio State game, Schrauth is already anticipating a return trip to campus.

“The facilities were extremely top notch, but I would say the coaches [stood out],” Schrauth said. “They just seemed like high energy guys that I would want to play for.”

The timing of Schrauth’s next trip to Michigan, though, is still up in the air. Most recruits are in the middle of a waiting game regarding visits, and Schrauth is no different. Still, the top-150 recruit is hearing from quite a few powerhouse programs despite the lack of in-person contact.

“Recruiting has been going as good as it can right now,” Schrauth said. “I’ve been hearing from quite a bit of schools, but the ones recruiting me hardest lately have been Wisconsin, Iowa and Notre Dame. I had a few visits planned, but it is what it is.”

In the meantime, Schrauth is continuing to learn as much about the U-M program as he can from afar. One feather in the Wolverines’ cap is the school’s rank as a top-flight Business institution, which gels well with Schrauth’s future academic plan.

“I like where the football program is and where it is headed,” Schrauth said. “Another thing I like is I plan to major in Business, so Michigan having one of the best business schools in the nation is important to me.”

Last year, Schrauth played on both sides of the ball for St. Mary’s Springs, and 247Sports.com has the menacing recruit listed as the No. 5 defensive tackle in his class, though Schrauth says his collegiate interest falls on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage.

“Every school I’ve been talking to, it sounds like offensive guard,” Schrauth said. “I don’t have a preference. As long as I’m helping my team win, I don’t care what position I’m playing.”

With regards to what Schrauth would potentially bring to Michigan’s team down the line, the versatile and powerful prospect broke down his playing style.

“I would say my main strengths on the field are my intensity and aggressiveness,” Schrauth said. “Every play, I’m coming at you with everything I’ve got. I’m going to get off the ball and block to the whistle. That’s the way I was taught, and that’s the way I’m going to keep playing.”

Click here for a link to Schrauth’s sophomore highlight tape.

Much like in the 2021 class, Michigan is looking to collect a strong core of lineman for its 2022 class. Would you choose to play Schrauth on offense or defense? Does it depend on how the rest of the class shakes out? Let us know!