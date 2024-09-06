3 Things To Watch: No. 10 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas
Coming off a 30-10 victory over Fresno State, in a game that was closer than most expected entering the fourth quarter, No. 10 Michigan now turns its attention to a massive showdown with No. 3 Texas in Week 2.
The Wolverines still have plenty of question marks on offense after their offensive line and run game were held in check for a large portion of the game against Fresno State. Michigan's quarterback situation is also worth keeping an eye on, as both Davis Warren and Alex Orji were given opportunities in Week 1, but were asked to do two very different things. With that in mind, here are three things to watch for on Saturday when the Wolverines host the Longhorns.
1.) Michigan's defensive line vs. Texas' offensive line
This matchup right here could be where the game is won or lost. Michigan's defense will need to be special on Saturday in order for the Wolverines to knock off Texas, and that starts with the highly-touted defensive line. The Longhorns' offense is prolific, but if Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant can shut down Texas' run game and put them in obvious passing situations, that's allows guys like edge rushers Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore or a blitzing linebacker to pin their ears back and get after UT quarterback Quinn Ewers. Michigan isn't built to win a shootout against Texas. The Wolverines need to keep the Longhorns offense in check, and that starts with the defensive line and stopping the run game.
2.) Can the Wolverines' secondary tighten up the loose ends?
Week 1 against Fresno State was something of a mixed bag for Michigan's defensive backs. On the one hand, nickelback Zeke Berry came away with an interception on the game's opening possession and cornerback Will Johnson essentially ended the game with his 86-yard interception returned for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. In between those two highlight plays, however, the Wolverines surrendered more through the air than they probably would have preferred against the Bulldogs.
Johnson, in particular, had a surprisingly average performance, allowing five receptions for 77 yards in coverage against the Bulldogs. Fellow cornerback Jyaire Hill, who made his first career start, also gave up some underneath completions, but that looked more like a result of Hill playing conservative and not wanting to give up the big play. Michigan also utilized some odd rotations and had almost entirely backups playing in the secondary at one point in the first half as well. I'd expect the Wolverines to lean much more heavily on their top guys back there against Texas, and they'll need to be at their best against the Longhorns' talented pass-catchers.
3.) Offensive line improvement
Listen, it's real simple: Michigan has to be better along the offensive line than it was in the season-opener, or this is going to be a long year for this offense. It doesn't matter if Davis Warren, Alex Orji or Tom Brady are taking snaps for the Wolverines — if the offensive line doesn't improve, this team is in trouble.
Texas isn't exactly the easiest opponent to get better against, but the Longhorns did lose both of their stud defensive tackles from last years team, Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat, to the NFL Draft. The Wolverines' path to success and victory in this game goes through the offensive line and it's ability to get some push in the run game against Texas. Michigan was held to 4.4 yards per carry against Fresno State, and much of that production came in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines have had a knack for wearing down opponents over the course of four quarters in year's past, but they'll need to get off to a faster start in this one than they did a week ago.
