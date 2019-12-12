Wolverine Digest
Rueben Riley: Bring On Alabama (If Michigan Can't Play Wayne State)

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

The Wolverines will get Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl and former Michigan offensive line and "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" radio analyst Rueben Riley says it's a matchup that will definitely excite the current team. At the same time, he admits there was something to be won by playing an opponent with less bona fides. 

Listen to the entire interview, including his thoughts on Michigan's and Alabama's offensive line play, and players sitting out bowl games. 

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/11/19

Steve Deace

Previewing Michigan's Big Ten road opener at Illinois, and we've already seen how treacherous Big Ten road games will be this season.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/12/19

Steve Deace

A look back at last night's loss at Illinois, and what we learned about this Michigan basketball team as well as the Big Ten.

Opinion Roundtable: Who Should Be Named Michigan's MVP On Sunday?

Brandon Brown

Michigan will hold its annual awards show, now called The Schemmy Awards, this Sunday, which will result in more than 20 players going home with hardware.

Video: Juwan Howard Consistently Aces Media Appearances

Brandon Brown

You can tell Juwan Howard is going to recruit well and get the most out of his guys when you listen to him speak.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops First Big Ten Road Game

Brandon Brown

Michigan tried to become the first Big Ten team to win a conference road game in Champaign on Wednesday night, but fell short.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/10/19

Steve Deace

If Shea Patterson could get a NCAA waiver and a 5th season, should he want it? Better yet, should Michigan want it?

2019 Review: Defending The Triple-Option Had Grave Consequences For Michigan

MichaelSpath

We continue to look back on the Michigan football 2019 regular season with a peek at the Army game, what we knew then, and how it related to the rest of the year.

Michigan Football Schemmy Awards Preview And Predictions

Brandon Brown

Michigan football will hold its annual awards show this weekend highlighting several Wolverine standouts.

Podcast: Early Preview Of Big Ten Bowl Games

Steve Deace

Take an early look at all nine Big Ten bowl games, including some early leans. This is from the Bigger Ten podcast co-hosted by Wolverine Digest's Steve Deace.