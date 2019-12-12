Rueben Riley: Bring On Alabama (If Michigan Can't Play Wayne State)

The Wolverines will get Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl and former Michigan offensive line and "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" radio analyst Rueben Riley says it's a matchup that will definitely excite the current team. At the same time, he admits there was something to be won by playing an opponent with less bona fides.

