Another former Michigan football star suffers a season-ending injury
It's been a tough week for former Michigan football players in NFL fall training camps, as the 2024 season quickly approaches.
On Tuesday, news broke that former Wolverine quarterback J.J. McCarthy would need knee surgery following his NFL preseason debut and it was confirmed Wednesday that McCarthy would miss the entirety of his rookie season. Now, NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that former Michigan running back Chris Evans will also miss the entirety of the 2024 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the Cincinnati Bengals' practice on Thursday.
It's a tough blow for Evans, who had an excellent rookie season in Cincinnati but has saw his playing time and production drop significantly over the past two seasons with the Bengals. In four seasons at the University of Michigan, Evans totalled 1,795 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 320 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He added 49 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns as a weapon out of the backfield in the Wolverines' passing attack.
Evans was selected by Cincinnati in the sixth round with the 202nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
