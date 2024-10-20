Barstool's Dave Portnoy reassures Michigan fans following terrible loss to Illinois
Late September Barstool's Dave Portnoy announced he would be willing to help Michigan football bring in an elite quarterback to Ann Arbor. Portnoy said he would be willing to pay a recruit -- or someone in the transfer portal -- an upward of $3 million to come play for the Michigan Wolverines next season.
When asked how high he'd be willing to go for an elite quarterback, Portnoy didn't hesitate. "$3 million."
"I will be your quarterback guy," Portnoy said. "You just say, 'Dave, you go...' -- I'll talk to Sherrone, 'who do you guys want? Who's in there? Give me your group, I'll go get them.' I will sign them. A million, two million, whatever it is."
Following the Wolverines' 21-7 loss on Illinois on Saturday night, Portnoy went to social media to reassure Wolverine fans that he plans on making the situation better for Michigan faithful.
Seventh-year quarterback Jack Tuttle started for Michigan on Saturday and he was less to be desired. Tuttle turned the ball over twice, same as he did two weeks ago against Washington. Michigan had already tried both Davis Warren and Alex Orji at quarterback and neither produced. Where the Wolverines turn next is to be determined, but the power of NIL could help Michigan bring an elite player to Ann Arbor.
