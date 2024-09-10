Big Noon Saturday matchup between Texas and Michigan was a resounding success for FOX
One of the most anticipated college football matchups of the year took place last Saturday on between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns. The game ended up being very one-sided with the Longhorns winning convincingly at the Big House by a score of 31-12. Texas dominated on both sides of the ball and stunned the defending champions at home.
The heavyweight matchup brought plenty of attention and iconic stars to Ann Arbor as both Big Noon Kickoff and College Gameday were in Ann Arbor to cover the top 10 matchup. Big Noon Kickoff brought in a number of stars, hosting Derek Jeter, Matthew McConaughey, Cooper Manning, Michigan alumni Chris Webber and Charles Woodson, and rapper Moneybagg Yo. College Gameday brought in special guests Will Ferrell and U-M alum Michael Phelps.
FOX racked up around 9.35 million total viewers nationally during the game. It became the most watched college football game this season on any network. It passed the previous No. 1 game in Week 1 when USC took on LSU on ABC which gained 8.62 million viewers. The noon matchup was also the most watched telecast of the day on any network, beating out all other live sports and entertainment during Saturday.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -