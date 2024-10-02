Big Ten Football: Statistical leaders through five weeks
There are five weeks already in the books for the 2024 college football season. The Big Ten Conference is in full swing now with some heavy-weight contests. Some teams are out to shockingly good starts -- I'm talking to you Indiana -- while others may be having slower starts than expected. The defending national champions, Michigan, have had a really slow start to the season, offensively.
We are going to look at some individual stats and show you who is leading the conference statistically. We will look at both the offense and defense and give you the top five leaders in multiple categories.
Passing yards per game:
1. Miller Moss (USC): 299.5 yards per game
2. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon): 298 yards per game
3. Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland): 288.8 yards per game
4. Kurtis Rourke (Indiana): 274.4 yards per game
5. Will Rogers (Washington): 270.8 yards per game
Rushing yards per game:
1. Kaleb Johnson (Iowa): 171.2 yards per game
2. Kyle Monangai (Rutgers): 147.2 yards per game
3. Kalel Mullings (Michigan): 108 yards per game
4. Jonah Coleman (Washington): 104.2 yards per game
5. Nic Singleton (Penn State): 102 yards per game
Receiving yards per game:
1. Tai Felton (Maryland): 128.4 yards per game
2. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): 91 yards per game
3. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State): 90.5 yards per game
4. Denzel Boston (Washington): 82.4 yards per game
5. Giles Jackson (Washington): 80.2 yards per game
Tackles:
1. Aiden Fisher (Indiana): 50 tackles
2. Maverick Baranowski (Minnesota): 36 tackles
3. Cody Lindenberg (Minnesota): 35 tackles
4. Carson Schwesinger (UCLA): 34 tackles
4. Dillon Thieneman (Purdue): 34 tackles
4. Jay Higgins (Iowa): 34 tackles
4. Daniel Djabome (Rutgers): 34 tackles
Sacks:
1. Josaiah Stewart (Michigan): 4 sacks
1. Mikail Kamara (Indiana) 4 sacks
3. Kydran Jenkins (Purdue): 3.5 sacks
4. Jordan Turner (Michigan State): 3 sacks
4. MJ Sherman (Nebraska): 3 sacks
4. James Carpenter (Indiana): 3 sacks
4. Ty Robinsin (Nebraska): 3 sacks
4. Matayo Uiagaeleli (Oregon): 3 sacks
4. Gabe Jacas (Illinois): 3 sacks
4. Mason Graham (Michigan): 3 sacks
4. Khris Bogle (Michigan State): 3 sacks
4. Abdul Carter (Penn State): 3 sacks
4. Aaron Graves (Iowa): 3 sacks
Tackles for loss:
1. Josaiah Stewart (Michigan): 6.5 TFLs
1. Jordan Turner (Michigan State): 6.5 TFLs
1. Abdul Carter (Penn State): 6.5 TFLs
1. Eric Gentry (Minnesota): 6.5 TFLs
5. Mikail Kamara (Indiana): 5.5 TFLs
5. Kydran Jenkins (Purdue): 5.5 TFLs
Interceptions:
1. Xavier Scott (Illinois): 3 INTs
1. Jason Huskey (Maryland): 3 INTs
1. Glendon Miller (Maryland): 3 INTs
4. Mason Cobb (USC): 2 INTs
4. Will Johnson (Michigan): 2 INTs
4. Dezel Burke (Ohio State): 2 INTs
4. Jamari Harris (Iowa): 2 INTs
4. Jay Higgins (Iowa): 2 INTs
4. Charles Brantley (Michigan State): 2 INTs
4. Amare Ferrell (Indiana): 2 INTs
4. Kerry Brown (Minnesota): 2 INTs
4. Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (Nebraska): 2 INTs
4. Torrie Cox Jr. (Illinois): 2 INTs
4. Miles Scott (Illinois): 2 INTs
4. Ethan Robinson (Minnesota): 2 INTs
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan continues to hone in on its love of playing road games: Washington on deck
Jedd Fisch shares what he's seen from the 2024 Michigan Wolverines
Michigan football: Chances of winning the remainder of the games in 2024