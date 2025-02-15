Big Ten Football: Top 3 Heisman trophy contenders in 2025
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, there is no shortage of electric players who are capable of making some noise on a national level. But when it comes to the coveted Heisman trophy, there are a few players in the Big Ten conference who would have to be considered early favorites. Whether it's the result of experience, explosive plays, or a tremendous level of hype, there are three players in the conference who currently have the best shot at securing a spot in New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony.
1. Jeremiah Smith
Regardless of your thoughts on the Buckeyes, there's no debate that Jeremiah Smith will enter the 2025 season as one top contenders for the Heisman trophy. At 6-3, 215 pounds, Smith is a rare physical specimen that is already NFL-ready, and he still has two more years left in Columbus. As a true freshman, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
There aren't many corners in college football that are capable of shutting him down, and if the Buckeyes can get more elite play from the quarterback position - and there's every reason to believe they will - Smith will undoubtedly be a top Heisman contender.
2. Drew Allar
Drew Allar is returning for his senior season and will enter the 2025 campaign as one of the most experienced collegiate quarterbacks in the country. Over the last three seasons, Allar has appeared in 39 games and made 29 starts, accounting for 6,302 yards and 53 touchdowns through the air. Statistically speaking, he's already established himself as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play at Penn State. If he can improve on his numbers from 2024 and help propel the Nittany Lions to another playoff run, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Allar get an invite to New York.
3. Bryce Underwood
This one is a bit of a longshot, particularly since it's not even a guarantee that Underwood wins the starting job in 2025. But there is a ton of hype surrounding the Michigan's newest freshman QB, and his combination of arm talent, size, speed, and athleticism will make it hard to keep him off the field this fall.
During his high school career at Belleville, Underwood amassed 12,919 all-purpose yards, including 11,488 passing yards and 179 total touchdowns (152 passing) during his career as a four-year starter. At 6-4, 208 pounds, he's already built for football at the collegiate level. If Underwood ends up beating out veteran transfer Mikey Keene during fall camp, he's more than capable of putting together a special season for the Wolverines - one that could place him as a top Heisman contender.
