Big Time Safety Ready To Officially Visit Michigan

As the month of June approaches, prospects from across the country are getting ready to take official visits.

Four-star safety Jordan Young is ready to officially check out Michigan.
We are just a couple of weeks away from summer official visits and things should be humming around Ann Arbor. One prospect that has already locked in a visit with the Wolverines is Monroe (N.C.) High four-star safety Jordan Young.

The 6-0, 184-pounder announced via social media that he'll be in Ann Arbor for an official visit June 21-23.

Young is high on the Wolverines, but he's believed to be a Clemson lean at this time. With that said, officials to Clemson (May 31-June 2), Florida State (June 14-16) and NC State (June 19-21) are also on the schedule for Young as of right now. Official visits can go a long way when it comes to where a prospect ends up and U-M always does well with targets once they're on campus. Still, Michigan is battling geography for Young as he's feeling several schools much closer to home.

