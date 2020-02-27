Breaking Down Michigan's NFL Combine Participants

Michigan sent 11 players to the NFL Combine, good for a second-most tie with Ohio State and behind LSU, who has 16 participants in attendance. Center Cesar Ruiz is expected to be drafted the highest with a couple of guys just hoping that their name will be called.

Each prospect at the combine receives a Prospect Grade from NFL.com based on their film, performances, measurements and recordable numbers. A scale is provided to explain each player's projection.

Below is a look at each prospect's official height, weight and measurements with some predictions and analysis.

Ben Bredeson

Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

Hand: 10 1/8

Arms: 31 1/8

Breakdown: Bredeson is described as having athletic limitations and somewhat heavy feet. Experts thinks he could struggle to handle NFL rushers' counter moves and elite athletes in space. He does have a solid guard's frame and is described as "burly with broad shoulders," which seems accurate based on what we saw from Bredeson at Michigan.

Prospect Grade: 6.14 — Good backup who could become a starter

Lavert Hill

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

Hand: 9 1/8

Arms: 30 7/8

Breakdown: Experts see Hill as a little undersized but do like his aggressive, in-your-face technique, which has been a staple at Michigan under Don Brown and Mike Zordich. The NFL also likes Hill's consistent production and body control but are a tad concerned about his excessive downfield grabbing, which reared its head at times at Michigan.

Anonymous quote from NFL source: "He's too small and can't run. I like the ball skills but the physical makeup falls below our standards."

Prospect Grade: 5.97 — Backup or special teams player

Khaleke Hudson

Height: 5-11

Weight: 224

Hand: 10

Arms: 29 3/8

Breakdown: Hudson's outstanding 2017 season is attractive to NFL scouts but there was a sizable drop off after that sophomore year. He's commended for his toughness against bigger foes but has been handled at times but physical linemen. His blocked punts at Michigan are noteworthy but is overall response time is considered average by NFL standards.

Prospect Grade: 5.46 — Priority free agent

Sean McKeon

Height: 6-5

Weight: 242

Hand: 9 1/8

Arms: 33 1/2

Breakdown: NFL teams like McKeon's experience in blocking both in-line and in space but have concerns about his frame despite benching 225 pounds 18 times. He has definitely improved as a pass catcher over time but has had issues with contested catches. He's also considered a bit dull in terms of his burst and overall athleticism.

Prospect Grade: 5.61 — Chance to make end of roster or practice squad

Josh Metellus

Height: 5-11

Weight: 209

Hand: 10 1/4

Arms: 32 1/4

Breakdown: Metellus has always been a nice combo safety and it's reflected in his strengths which include an ability to play downhill against the run, being a technical tackler and solid striking against receivers. He's been billed as a sluggish accelerator and really struggles against the deep ball, which we saw several times against speedy receivers.

Prospect Grade: 5.96 — Backup or special teams player

Michael Onwenu

Height: 6-3

Weight: 344

Hand: 10 1/2

Arms: 34 3/8

Breakdown: Onwenu has tremendous girth from his chest to his toes and matches that size with NFL strength per the experts. He has enough upper body strength to put people on the ground and if power rushers try to go through him, it's considered a "waste of time" per scouts. Because of that size, Owenu can be a step slow getting out of his stance and sometimes has trouble against quality rushers and twisting fronts.

Prospect Grade: 5.90 — Backup or special teams player

Shea Patterson

Height: 6-0 7/8

Weight: 212

Hand: 9 3/8

Arms: 30 1/2

Breakdown: Patterson is the second shortest quarterback at the combine and has some of the smallest hands in attendance as well. Because of that, he's billed as a small quarterback with below-average arm drive. The ball tends to come out with wobble for him and he has inconsitent release points, which causes inaccuracy and sporadic ball placement. Scouts do like his energy, grit and fortitude and also see him as an experienced quarterback who saw a lot in college. He's also very tough and does a good job hanging in there while being hit.

Prospect Grade: 5.60 — Chance to make end of roster or practice squad

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Height: 6-2

Weight: 212

Hand: 10 1/8

Arms: 33 1/2

Breakdown: Peoples-Jones is a big receiver with an imposing frame and a phenomenal build. He has solid footwork and has always shown the ability to contort his body and make tough catches look easy. He's good at breaking tackles and picking up yardage after the catch because of that big body but isn't overly twitchy or sudden. His play speed is said to be "very gradual and non-threatening" and you kind of saw that play out over his career, one that did not contain a 100-yard receiving game.

Prospect Grade: 5.90 — Backup or special teams player

Cesar Ruiz

Height: 6-3

Weight: 307

Hand: 11

Arms: 33 1/8

Breakdown: Ruiz has excellent snap-to-step quickness and is a plus athlete at the center position. He is really flexible and plays with great leverage for his size and also has the feet and lateral quickness to mirror anyone in front of him. He's really good at everything involving athleticism but isn't overly large or powerful for an interior lineman. He cold struggle to set against NFL bull rushers but was never really manhandled while at Michigan.

Prospect Grade: 6.41 — Will be a starter within first two seasons

Jon Runyan Jr.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 306

Hand: 9 1/8

Arms: 33 1/4

Breakdown: Runyan is obviously the son of a Pro Bowl tackle, which gives him some insight and genetics worth paying attention to. He's also billed as an extremely intelligent and observant offensive lineman. He played tackle at Michigan, which is considered a bonus for someone who will likely play guard in the NFL. He's not viewed as a very sudden or powerful puncher and tends to land too high with his hand placement. He's below average as a drive blocker who will likely have to play guard at the next level and could struggle with speedy edge rushers in the NFL as well.

Prospect Grade: 5.88 — Backup or special teams player

Josh Uche

Height: 6-1

Weight: 245

Hand: 9 1/2

Arms: 33 5/8

Breakdown: Uche has a compact build with good strength and speed and should test well during his pro day at Michigan. He's got plenty of athleticism and range for the position, which we saw at Michigan routinely. He also showed the ability to cover during this past year, which NFL teams definitely took notice of. He's a bit of a tweener when it comes to NFL positions but he has enough ability to succeed. He lacks length and pass rush moves to be a full-time rusher and can be overwhelmed by large offensive linemen. He doesn't have natural linebacker instincts, which is likely where he'd have to play in the NFL, and could struggle to cover any type of receiver with NFL talent.

Prospect Grade: 6.26 — Good backup who could become a starter

