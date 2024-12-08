BREAKING: Michigan's bowl game opponent, destination announced
After finishing the regular season at 7-5, the Michigan Wolverines will have one more game in 2024 - squaring off against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at Noon. This will mark the seventh matchup between the Wolverines and Crimson Tide, with Michigan winning the previous matchup in the Rose Bowl back in January.
For the Wolverines, the biggest question now is who will be participating in the bowl game itself. With a number of guys who are projected to be first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Michigan down several of its top contributors for the final game of the 2024 season. But those potential losses could also provide some of the younger talent with a great opportunity to receive valuable experience.
Here are some notable player decisions to keep your eye on in the coming days:
- Colston Loveland, TE
- Will Johnson, DB
- Makari Paige, DB
- Mason Graham, DL
- Kenneth Grant, DL
Both Loveland and Johnson have been dealing with injury issues throughout the 2024 season, and it seems unlikely that we'll see either compete in the bowl game. Mason Graham is another wildcard for the bowl game, as he figures to be a high first-round selection. However, it seems likely that we'll see both Makari Paige and Kenneth Grant on the field when the Wolverines take on the Crimson Tide.
