BREAKING: Michigan DT Kenneth Grant makes NFL Draft decision
Another of Michigan's star defensive players is headed to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Two-time All-Big Ten defensive tackle Kenneth Grant has officially declared, ending his career with the Maize and Blue after three seasons. The native of Gary, Ind. formed one of the fiercest defensive tackle duos in Michigan history alongside teammate Mason Graham, who has also entered his name into next year's draft.
An athletic freak at 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, Grant terrorized opposing interior offensive lineman for the Wolverines throughout his career in Ann Arbor. He totaled 69 tackles, with 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks over the past three years. Grant added an impressive 12 pass breakups (the most all-time by a Michigan defensive lineman), three fumble recoveries and an interception.
Grant leaves Michigan as a two-time Big Ten champion (2022-23), a national champion (2023) and 3-0 against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State in his career.
In addition to Grant and Graham, Michigan has also seen star cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. All four have been projected as first round picks next year, which would set a new program record in a single draft. The Wolverines also lose second team All-Big Ten edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, who has been projected as a late first round or second round pick in next year's draft.
