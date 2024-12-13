BREAKING: Michigan Football TE Colston Loveland makes NFL Draft decision
While the stats weren't as promising in 2024 as anticipated due to the lack of quarterback play and injuries, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is about as good as any tight end in Wolverines' history. After playing in Ann Arbor for three years, Loveland just announced he would forgo his final year of eligibility and will enter his name into the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Idaho product finishes his Michigan career with 117 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. Loveland played in just 10 games this past season and he accumulated 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Loveland was the Wolverines' leading pass catcher this season. Even after rotating between Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle -- Loveland was as reliable as ever.
During his time at Michigan, Loveland accomplished some great feats.
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2023-24; second team coaches, 2024)
• Mackey Award Finalist (2024)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games at tight end with 24 starts
Loveland is projected as a mid-to-late first-round selection by plenty of NFL Draft experts.
