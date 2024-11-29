BREAKING: Michigan QB commit Brady Hart flips to SEC program
Former Michigan QB commit Brady Hart has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas A&M. The announcement came on Friday, along with the announcement that Hart intends to reclassify to the 2025 class and will sign with the Aggies in December.
Although it's certainly a loss for Michigan, it's not unexpected. The four-star QB committed to the Wolverines back in June, but the commitment of five-star Bryce Underwood obviously played a major role in Hart deciding to spend his college years elsewhere.
