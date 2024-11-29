BREAKING: Michigan QB commit Brady Hart flips to SEC program

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Brady Hart has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 190 QB from Indialantic, FL will also Reclassify to the 2025 Class & will sign December 4th



“Texas A&M is home! Gig ‘Em!”https://t.co/g7orqnPugh pic.twitter.com/FpdEGY8Ppk