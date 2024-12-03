BREAKING: Sherrone Moore has relieved Kirk Campbell of Offensive Coordinator, QB Coach duties
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has announced that he's moving on from Kirk Campbell and going in a different direction for his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. You can read the official release below:
Moore Announces Leadership Change to Offensive Coaching Staff
ANN ARBOR, Mich. –- University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore announced Tuesday (Dec. 3) a change in leadership, relieving offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell of his coaching duties.
“After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction,” said Moore. “This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.”
Tight Ends Coach Steve Casula will serve as the program’s offensive coordinator on an interim basis. Moore will conduct a national search for a new offensive coordinator for the Wolverines.
