Bryce Underwood discusses connections with Tom Brady and JJ McCarthy
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is already recognized as one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the country. With a natural arm, mobility, and poise under pressure, he has all the physical tools to excel at the highest level of football. However, Underwood is well aware that talent alone won't be enough to get him where he ultimately wants to go. His goals are clear: to lead Michigan to victory and success on the field, win championships, and eventually make it to the NFL. Achieving these lofty aspirations requires more than just raw ability – it requires an unrelenting work ethic, discipline, and the wisdom to learn from those who have come before him.
That's why Underwood has gone above and beyond by seeking mentorship from two of Michigan’s most iconic quarterbacks, both of whom have achieved greatness and left a lasting legacy in the football world. Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, and JJ McCarthy, Michigan's most recent championship-winning quarterback, have both made themselves available to Underwood as guides in his journey to the top. These two players, whose accomplishments speak for themselves, provide invaluable insight and advice to the young signal-caller.
"I talked to Tom Brady...just a great experience. Honestly, how much of a great player that I am and how much potential he sees in me, how much better I can be."- Bryce Underwood discussing Tom Brady
McCarthy, who was instrumental in Michigan’s recent success, shared some motivating advice with Underwood: "Chase the suck." This phrase, while perhaps unfamiliar to some, is meant to encourage Underwood to push himself through the hardest, most uncomfortable situations. McCarthy’s point was simple but powerful: growth comes from embracing challenges, doing the hard work, and always striving to be better, even when things get tough. He also told Underwood to give "100 percent, 100 percent of the time," reinforcing the idea that consistency and effort are crucial to achieving greatness. Underwood has taken these words to heart, incorporating them into his daily approach to improving as a quarterback and as a leader.
In addition to McCarthy’s mentorship, Underwood has also had several conversations with Tom Brady, a player whose career is the blueprint for success in football. Brady, who was once a Michigan quarterback himself before going on to win seven Super Bowls and countless accolades, has provided Underwood with valuable perspective. According to Underwood, Brady told him that he has "not yet reached his full potential." This simple but powerful statement from the legendary quarterback has motivated Underwood to continually seek improvement in all areas of his game. Brady, who was known for his relentless work ethic and drive to prove himself, encouraged Underwood to push himself even further, reminding him that even the best players in the world have room to grow.
Underwood understands that in order to reach his potential, he must not only rely on his God-given talent, but also embrace the hard work, sacrifices, and guidance of those who have walked this path before him. With Brady and McCarthy in his corner, Underwood is positioning himself to follow in their footsteps, knowing that achieving greatness requires much more than just talent. It requires a mindset that is driven by discipline, commitment, and the unwavering belief that you can always be better. As he continues to learn from these two legends, Underwood is working to become the best version of himself – both for Michigan and for his future career in the NFL.
