Byrce Underwood to Michigan? Fans cling to another sign of hope
All eyes are on prized quarterback Bryce Underwood and the battle between Michigan and LSU for his services. And it's not just fans who are hanging on every move (or social media post) the top QB prospect makes, it's also members of the media.
On Friday, Michigan fans once again found themselves feeling hopeful that the Wolverines could pull off the massive flip and keep Underwood home, and that hope came courtesy of the Belleville Football X account. Although the post indicated that there are several Belleville prospects in the 2025 class who are eager to play for the Wolverines, fans couldn't help zero in on the "QB" part of the post.
"And we have a full roster of eager 25's ready to ball out & stay home in A2. Some of the hardest working young men you'll ever meet. Our QB, OL, DL, Receivers, Specialists... you name it!"
Of course, the "QB" portion of the post is noteworthy because Underwood is Belleville's '25 quarterback, and there are many who took this as further indication the smoke between Michigan and Underwood is real.
Here are just some of the reactions from Michigan fans:
