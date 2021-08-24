Cade McNamara Snubbed From Major Preseason Watch List

Michigan's starting quarterback doesn't seem to be getting much respect around the country.

Even though Michigan is a national brand with quite a bit of talent and some potential upside, third-year Wolverine and current starter Cade McNamara isn't getting a lot of notoriety as the season approaches. McNamara was recently left off of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The Golden Arm Award is given annually in the United States to the nation's top upperclassmen quarterback in college football. Candidates are judged on accomplishments on the field as well as on their character, scholastic achievement, and leadership qualities.

Obviously there's a quarterback battle going on in Ann Arbor, but multiple players and coaches have essentially revealed that McNamara is going to be the guy. Even though there are some questions about how much McNamara will play and how effective he'll be, it feels like a pretty big snub that he's not on a list of 63. That's not a typo — 63 quarterbacks are on the watch list and McNamara isn't one of them.

With a bunch of quarterbacks on the list who don't figure to be that great, and a few others who haven't even been named the starter yet, it feels borderline disrespectful that McNamara isn't being considered. I don't know how good McNamara will be in 2021, but he's got enough potential and is on a good enough team to be on this list.

