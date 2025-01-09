Chargers' HC Jim Harbaugh voices support for LA Fire Department amidst devastating wildfires
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is preparing his team for a matchup with the Houston Texans on Saturday in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, but his mind was on the victims and first responders of the devastating wildfires that have swept across the greater Los Angeles area over the past several days.
On Tuesday, Harbaugh wore a 'LAFD' hat to his weekly press conference in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department while previewing the Chargers' game against the Texans. The head coach voiced his empathy and concern for all who are dealing with this tragedy, while also noting the inspiration he and his team were drawing from the greater L.A. community.
"Our hearts go out and abundant prayer to all that have been affected by this tragedy," Harbaugh said. "Also, I've just been inspired greatly by the first responders, the firefighters and the residents that have pulled together, had each others back. It's been tremendously inspiring.
"So, even though we've been on-mission...abundant prayers and thoughts to all that are in this fight. We see neighbors on top of houses helping fellow neighbors, it's truly inspiring."
As of Thursday evening, at least five wildfires have burned more than 45 square miles in the Palisades, Sunset, Eaton, Hurst and Lidia areas of Los Angeles, with at least five people reported killed and nearly 180,000 forced from their homes. The Palisades Fire has burned through more than 17,234 acres, almost 27 square miles and destroyed 1,000 structures, making it the most destructive in L.A. history.
The Chargers and Texans are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Houston
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7