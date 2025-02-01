Charles Woodson and "Glee" actor Darren Criss honored by University of Michigan
Charles Woodson is a name that resonates across multiple generations of sports fans and alumni of the University of Michigan. The Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl Champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Hall of Famer has now added another prestigious accolade to his long list of accomplishments: Distinguished Alumni member of the University of Michigan. Woodson was honored alongside 10 other exceptional alumni during a ceremony at Crisler Center on December 17. This recognition is a fitting tribute to his illustrious career both on and off the field.
Woodson’s legacy at Michigan is cemented in history. He played a pivotal role in the Wolverines’ magical undefeated 1997 season, leading the team to a National Championship. His remarkable ability on the field earned him the Heisman Trophy, the highest individual honor in college football, becoming the first primarily defensive player to win the award. Following his college career, Woodson went on to have an equally successful tenure in the NFL. He played for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, securing a Super Bowl Championship with the Raiders in 2011, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.
Alongside Woodson, actor and 2009 graduate Darren Criss was also recognized as a Distinguished Alum. Criss gained widespread fame for his role on the hit television show "Glee" in 2010 and has since appeared in numerous other television productions, including "American Horror Story: Hotel" and "The Flash." His diverse talents and contributions to entertainment have made him a beloved figure in Hollywood, and his recognition as a Distinguished Alum reflects his impressive career.
Both Woodson and Criss embody the excellence that the University of Michigan seeks to instill in its students, proving that the Wolverines produce leaders and trailblazers across a variety of fields.
