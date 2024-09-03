Woodson Whiskey is the first spirit sponsor of the University of Michigan
In another first for the University of Michigan, the Wolverines have teamed back up with former Michigan standout Charles Woodson to get its first-ever spirit sponsor. Charles Woodson's famous 'Woodson Whiskey' is now the first-ever spirit sponsor of the University of Michigan.
In the press release, Woodson was super excited to team back up with his alama mater.
"Those Who Come Back Will Be Champions Once Again!"
Read the full press release below:
Ann Arbor, MI – Woodson Bourbon Whiskey, founded by football legend Charles Woodson, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the University of Michigan Athletic Department. This historic collaboration marks Woodson Whiskey as the first-ever spirit sponsor of the University of Michigan's storied Athletic Department.
Charles Woodson, a name synonymous with excellence both on and off the field, etched his legacy at the University of Michigan, where he played from 1995 to 1997. During his collegiate career, Woodson achieved unparalleled success, becoming the first and only primarily defensive player to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1997. That same year, he led the Wolverines to a National Championship, solidifying his place in college football history.
Woodson Whiskey, known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, reflects the same dedication and passion that Charles Woodson exhibited throughout his illustrious career. This sponsorship represents a full-circle moment for Woodson, who now brings his award-winning bourbon whiskey to the community that helped shape his legacy.
"’Those Who Stay Will Be Champions’ were words I lived by everyday while at the University of Michigan…but what happens when you leave? Well, I now have the answer for that: ‘Those Who Come Back Will Be Champions Once Again!’”" said Charles Woodson who will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for the highly anticipated Texas game. "As a proud UM Alum, I am now excited to have Woodson Whiskey be the very first spirit sponsor in the history of Michigan Athletics! Go Blue!”
With 2024 marking the first-year alcohol sales will be allowed inside Michigan Stadium, the agreement will grant Woodson Whiskey visibility within the stadium among the alcoholic beverage lineup, along with two specialty cocktails being served in the premium club space.
About Woodson Bourbon Whiskey
Woodson Bourbon Whiskey is a premium bourbon whiskey brand founded by football legend Charles Woodson. Known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, Woodson Bourbon Whiskey embodies the dedication and passion that Woodson displayed throughout his career. For more information, visit www.woodsonwhiskey.com.
